Citigroup Lowers Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target to $62.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $65.50 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 25,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 18.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

