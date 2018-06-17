Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) Share Price

Media headlines about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1908874081886 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income remained flat at $$16.16 during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 49,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,417. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

