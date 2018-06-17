eBay (EBAY) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News articles about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the e-commerce company an impact score of 45.6933432643963 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

eBay traded down $0.11, hitting $38.89, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. eBay has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. eBay had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a positive return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 41,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,762,198.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,573.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $3,308,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,558 shares of company stock worth $7,242,024. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

