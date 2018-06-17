eBoost 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,436.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $13,436.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.01477600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007633 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013950 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019019 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

