Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.90 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,600 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 30,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,200 shares of company stock worth $5,427,656. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 266,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

