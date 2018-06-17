ECN Capital (ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.20 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

In other ECN Capital news, insider Jr. Donald Frank Glisson purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,270,500.00.

ECN Capital traded down C$0.02, reaching C$3.78, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 250,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,598. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

