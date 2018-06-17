Eco Animal Health Group (EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of Eco Animal Health Group traded down GBX 3 ($0.04), hitting GBX 532 ($7.08), during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,512. Eco Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485 ($6.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($9.05).

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julia Trouse sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.26), for a total transaction of £218,000 ($290,240.98). Also, insider Marc Denham Loomes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 528 ($7.03), for a total transaction of £528,000 ($702,968.98).

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.