Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EC. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Santander downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 1,494,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

