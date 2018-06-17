Edgeless Price Down 4.2% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $640,577.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00006036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinrail, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00587091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00254122 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00095088 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,587,036 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgeless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.