Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

EW opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total transaction of $538,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $767,721.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,374.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,815 shares of company stock worth $36,597,924 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 578.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 85,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

