EI Group (LON:EIG) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

EI Group (LON:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a GBX 175 ($2.33) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($2.00). Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

EIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.20) price objective on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of EI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.66) target price on shares of EI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of EI Group stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.96) on Thursday. EI Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.20 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 153 ($2.04).

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

