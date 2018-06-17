Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell Sells 1,550 Shares

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $121,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Independent Bank opened at $80.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,592,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 933,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Independent Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 816,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 43,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

