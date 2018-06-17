Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $222,100.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002198 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a market cap of $30.87 million and approximately $222,100.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.01471090 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007266 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013659 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,119,541 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

