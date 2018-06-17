Eldorado Gold (EGO) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eldorado Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6155852547887 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Eldorado Gold traded down $0.01, reaching $1.16, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,734. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $921.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. Desjardins lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.