Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Resorts opened at $42.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.78 and a beta of 1.03. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $440.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.15 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $284,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,616. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $10,774,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 78,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.