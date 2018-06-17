Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 25th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESIO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Electro Scientific Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Electro Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESIO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,555. The firm has a market cap of $632.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Electro Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. research analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,918,000 after buying an additional 131,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 1st quarter worth $13,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 286,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 634,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 448,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.