Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Electrocomponents had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 739.60 ($9.85). The company had a trading volume of 2,372,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECM shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.65) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.39) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 745 ($9.92) to GBX 800 ($10.65) in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.78 ($8.97).

In other news, insider David Egan sold 700 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.44), for a total value of £4,963 ($6,607.64).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

