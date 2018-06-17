Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $324,470.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $96.76 million and approximately $324,470.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Vebitcoin, Bitbns and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 7,203,813,449 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Vebitcoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

