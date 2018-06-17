Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,312 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,357.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 73,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.47 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $67,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,977. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Standpoint Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

