Element Capital Management LLC Invests $681,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,310,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,596,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,838,000 after buying an additional 8,385,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,516,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,971,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,962,000 after buying an additional 874,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Marathon Oil opened at $19.99 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.