Element Capital Management LLC Takes $760,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 164.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. AltaCorp Capital raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy opened at $39.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.2797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.51%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.