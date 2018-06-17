Global Financial Private Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co opened at $86.88 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,896,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,936,214,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 807,464 shares of company stock worth $67,151,955. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

