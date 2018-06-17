Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $957,942.08 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,104 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $957,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,338,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,142,567.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,198 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,422,483.24.

On Monday, June 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 135,478 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $11,533,242.14.

On Friday, June 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,522 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $3,371,621.82.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $15,093,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $11,475,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $86.88 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

