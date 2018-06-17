Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.09% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $4,845,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $50,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.97.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

