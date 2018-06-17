Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $6,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $116.77 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.