Elite (1337) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Elite has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $1,545.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Elite has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036322 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046517 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00088589 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00405911 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Elite

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,005,433,241 coins and its circulating supply is 26,203,080,126 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

