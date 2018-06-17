Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Shares Bought by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 1.34% of Freshpet worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,580,000. Apertura Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 87.3% in the first quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 412,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 912,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $181,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $101,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,795. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of -205.83 and a beta of 1.71. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

