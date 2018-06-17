Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Elk Creek Partners LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,411,000 after buying an additional 1,273,051 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,970,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,185,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,894,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 95,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 500,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.28.

Shares of Owens Corning opened at $65.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.