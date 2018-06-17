Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,315,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 36,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.05 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 196,017 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,250,588.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,664,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,334.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 725,350 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $4,758,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,508,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,624 shares of company stock worth $13,638,877. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM opened at $7.58 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

