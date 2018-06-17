Ellaism Price Down 13% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 13% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $964,131.00 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.77 or 0.07691880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00222067 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001576 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 8,837,702 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

