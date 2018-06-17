EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One EmberCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,135.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

