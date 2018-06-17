Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Emcor Group opened at $77.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

