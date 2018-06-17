Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.75.

Emera stock traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.13. 1,787,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,825. Emera has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$49.48.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.07. Emera had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.62 billion.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

