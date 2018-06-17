Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) SVP Sells $292,026.00 in Stock

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 674,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,273. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

EEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 252,092 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 1st quarter worth about $19,000,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

