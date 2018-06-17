Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.