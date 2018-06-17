Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Empiric Student Property traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00), hitting GBX 0.87 ($0.01), during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,269. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 82.40 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 116 ($1.54).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 91 ($1.21) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

