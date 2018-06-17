Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt opened at $44.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.72. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996.

