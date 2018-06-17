Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. East Coast Asset Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $778,320.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $1,808,550.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 88,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,629,210.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,380 shares of company stock worth $6,031,509. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74 and a beta of 1.07. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $122.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.77 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

