Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, GMP Securities set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Enbridge traded down C$0.45, reaching C$42.24, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 9,172,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,558. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.36 and a 52-week high of C$53.02.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.17 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

In other news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$40,360.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

