Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $786,213.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period.

Shares of Encore Capital Group traded up $0.05, reaching $40.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 9,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $326.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

