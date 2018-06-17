EncrypGen (DNA) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. EncrypGen has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $13,097.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EncrypGen has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00597660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00257174 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00095112 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen was first traded on November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,978,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,219,914 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

