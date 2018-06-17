Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.33 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$23.71. 845,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,997. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$20.61 and a 1-year high of C$26.86.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$303.75 million during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 19.12%.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

