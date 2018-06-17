Endeavour Silver (EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.31. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 3285000 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

The company has a market cap of $407.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.12%. sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $122,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $392,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1,204.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 152,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,604.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 301,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

