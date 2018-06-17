Reviewing Newmont Mining (NEM) & Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Endeavour Silver does not pay a dividend. Newmont Mining pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont Mining has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont Mining and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Mining 0.64% 7.01% 4.01% Endeavour Silver 3.87% 4.12% 3.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Newmont Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Newmont Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont Mining and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Mining $7.35 billion 2.79 -$98.00 million $1.46 26.30 Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 2.71 $9.68 million $0.08 40.00

Endeavour Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont Mining. Newmont Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newmont Mining and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Mining 1 6 6 0 2.38 Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50

Newmont Mining currently has a consensus target price of $43.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Newmont Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Newmont Mining has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont Mining beats Endeavour Silver on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.