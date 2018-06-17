Endo International (ENDP) PT Set at $10.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a report released on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Endo International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.54.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Endo International had a negative net margin of 75.58% and a positive return on equity of 143.46%. The company had revenue of $700.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

