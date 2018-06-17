Enerplus (ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Shares of Enerplus traded down C$0.51, hitting C$15.25, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 623,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,344. Enerplus has a one year low of C$9.75 and a one year high of C$17.21.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.23. Enerplus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of C$271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a jun 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th.

In other news, insider Shaina Brianne Morihira sold 6,579 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$92,369.16. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total value of C$401,000.00. Insiders sold 39,766 shares of company stock worth $608,315 in the last three months.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

