Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Insider Stephen Sadler Sells 1,400 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Stephen Sadler sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$103,810.00.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, Stephen Sadler sold 3,800 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$281,770.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Stephen Sadler sold 4,900 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.43, for a total value of C$335,307.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Stephen Sadler sold 2,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Stephen Sadler sold 3,800 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$258,400.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Stephen Sadler sold 2,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Stephen Sadler sold 4,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$307,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Stephen Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$340,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Stephen Sadler sold 15,700 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.26, for a total value of C$1,071,682.00.

Shares of ENGH traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$73.37. 44,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,474. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$49.31 and a 52 week high of C$75.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.