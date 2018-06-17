Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 8,935 Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 1,166,934 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at $12,319,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in Smart Global by 2,461.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 380,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 365,381 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Global by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Global traded down $0.75, hitting $42.05, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 691,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,442 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $155,475.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,500 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,109,712 shares of company stock valued at $95,403,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays raised their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Smart Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

