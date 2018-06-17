Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $511,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 27,188 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,043 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International traded down $0.35, reaching $38.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 183,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,406. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $725.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

