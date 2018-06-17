Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 20,108 Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP grew its stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,376,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after buying an additional 430,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocean Rig UDW by 2,361.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 356,135 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ocean Rig UDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,851,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,230,000 after acquiring an additional 329,652 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at $7,606,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at $6,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ocean Rig UDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ocean Rig UDW in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW traded down $0.90, reaching $27.66, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,863. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.85 million. Ocean Rig UDW’s quarterly revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.